JPS to expedite repairs to the 10% of defective streetlights on the island

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it is to escalate repair of the approximately 10 per cent of the island's streetlights that are defective.

This follows the repair of 14,290 lamps between January and June of this year.

"While the vast majority of streetlights across the island are in working order, that is over 90 per cent are operating, JPS understands that customers are eager to have the remaining non-functioning streetlights fixed," JPS said in a release this afternoon.

Consequently, it is assuring customers that it is working assiduously to have the repair jobs expedited.

Below is the work schedule for the remainder of August:

Kingston and St Andrew –Belvedere Road to RockHall, Stony Hill and environs, Coopers Hill, Mt Salus

St Catherine – Terminal Road, Ebony Vale, Dagger Bay, Angel Groves

St James – Catherine Hall, West Field, Bogue Heights, Gordon Crossing, Unity Hall

