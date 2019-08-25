Loaded gun found on Ocean Terrace in Hellshire

The Portmore police say a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were found on Ocean Terrace in Hellshire, St Catherine today.

Reports are that about 1:10 a.m., a team was on special operations in the area when a premises was searched and one Springfield XD .45 pistol containing eight . 45 rounds of ammunition found behind a box on a verandah.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

