No arrest for $36M ganja seizure in Boscobel, St Mary

Over 7,000 pounds of compressed ganja was seized by the St Mary police in Boscobel Friday night.

The lawmen say they recovered 289 plastic bags loaded with packages of compressed ganja which they say appeared ready for export.

The police have estimated the street value for the herb at $36 million.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure of the large quantity of ganja.

Superintendent in charge of the St Mary Police Division, Bobette Morgan-Simpson, told reporters Friday night that intelligence led the police to the scene.

“The police, acting on intelligence, went to the Boscobel area and conducted operational activities. During the process a storage area was found and a large quantity of compressed ganja that appeared to be ready for export was recovered in the process,” Morgan-Simpson said.

The senior police officer was unable to confirm if the seizure was connected to the drugs for guns trade.

The ganja was removed to Area Two Police headquarters in Tower Isle, St Mary where it was checked before being sent to Kingston.

