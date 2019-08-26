Creating new opportunities for outstanding students

Multinational technology company Huawei has reaffirmed its commitment to local youth development and educational advancement by launching its third annual Seeds for the Future 2019 programme. Since 2017, Huawei Jamaica has worked on this project in cooperation with The University of the West Indies and the University of Technology, Jamaica and has witnessed 16 students benefiting.

According to Neil Grant, executive account manager at Huawei Jamaica, the main goal of the programme is to create new opportunities for outstanding students. “We hope to develop local ICT talent in the country, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of the telecoms sector, and encourage participation in a digital community through integration,” said Grant.

Huawei selects top college students for a study trip to China where the course of the programme focuses on ICT expertise and experience in managing a multinational with young ICT professionals and helps fuel the development of the local ICT industries.

Seeds for the Future gives students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience working at the Huawei headquarters in China for two weeks, September 4-21.

Huawei believes that access to education is vital for creating opportunities that support fair and sustainable development in the countries in which it operates. This programme has allowed Huawei to partner with over 400 universities and has changed the lives of more than 30,000 students around the world.

Seeds for the Future was introduced by Huawei in 2008 as its corporate social responsibility flagship programme, an investment deemed necessary to expanding the awareness and understanding of students regarding the telecommunications sector, region-building, and the digital contingent.