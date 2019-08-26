Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Kingston 12

The police are reporting the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges on Myers Street, Kingston 12.

They say a team from the Admiral Town Police was conducting operations in the area about 2:30 p.m on Saturday when a premises was searched.

According to the police, the firearm and ammunition were found inside a house on a window sill.

No arrest was made.

