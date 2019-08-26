JPS escalates street-light repair programme

The Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd (JPS) is reporting that it has escalated its street-light repair programme to address the remaining defective lamps across the island.

In a release yesterday, the light and power company noted that 14,290 lamps were repaired from January to June of this year.

“While the vast majority of streetlights across the island are in working order, that is over 90 per cent are operating, JPS understands that customers are eager to have the remaining non-functioning street lights fixed,” stated the release.

“The company is, therefore, assuring customers that it is working assiduously to have the repair jobs expedited.”

The work schedule for the remainder of August will see repairs being carried out in several communities, including the following:

- Kingston and St Andrew –Belvedere Road to Rock Hall, Stony Hill and its environs, Coopers Hill, Mt Salus

- St Catherine – Terminal Road, Ebony Vale, Dagger Bay, Angel Groves

- St James – Catherine Hall, West Field, Bogue Heights, Gordon Crossing, Unity Hall

The complete repair schedule showing parishes and the locations can be viewed on the JPS website at www.jpsco.com.

The JPS said it remained committed to ongoing improvement in the quality of customer service and operational efficiency.