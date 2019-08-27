Bahamas labour minister moves to end strike by doctors

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Labour Minister Dion A. Foulke says he has referred the strike by doctors to the Industrial Tribunal saying the dispute “has affected and threatened the public interest.”

Foulke said the move is in accordance with the Industrial Relations Act.

Under the legislation, once the matter is referred to the tribunal it is the duty of any person participating in the strike or lock-out to discontinue the same forthwith until the panel makes a ruling.

Last week, the Public Hospitals Authority said that it had reduced its services to emergencies only, adding it deeply regrets the impact of this action on the provision of care to the Bahamian people.

It said that services had been affected at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, Rand Memorial Hospital and the Grand Bahama Community Clinics.

The Bahamas Doctors Union said its members have not been paid for working on holidays and have also expressed concern over receiving contracts of no more than three years from the authority.

The union said this places doctors at a disadvantage because it often gives the impression that they do not have stable employment.

“We’ve filed a trade dispute since 2014. We’ve had meetings back and forth. They’ve vacillated. They’ve said they’ll pay. They start to pay then they stop,” said union president, Dr Melisande Bassett.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said despite best efforts by the government and ultimately Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to pay doctors in two instalments of overtime pay this calendar year, it has not been enough.

“I don’t believe that any request ought to be summarily dismissed. However, as a precondition for returning to work I think is a bit much,” Sands told The Tribune newspaper.

“So, the government of the Bahamas, the Public Hospitals Authority and the Ministry of Health and no less than the prime minister of the Bahamas has given an undertaking and the doctors will be paid just under four million US dollars this year.

“That works out to $11,500 each for having worked public holidays since 2014 up to 2018. I believe that is a good faith gesture. To now require that the government accede to any of these other requests as a precondition for returning to work is a bit much,” he added.

