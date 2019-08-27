Burger King presents record $5.1m in scholarships - Medical science students take top awards

Burger King has awarded a record $5.1 million in scholarships, grants, and bursaries to primary, secondary, and high school students across Jamaica. Seven students bound for the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and one for Pharmacology at the University of Technology (UTech), are among the top awardees.

At the annual Burger King National Scholarship Awards Ceremony, held earlier this month at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel under the theme ‘Step into your Powerful Potential’, Burger King presented its expanded scholarship programme, conceptualised in 2001 by the company’s chairman, Lois Sherwood, “to award excellence among Jamaica’s youth”.

In addition to the various dedicated scholarships the company has presented over the past 18 years, Burger King presented more than $500,000 in new awards this year “to cater to a wider cross section of Jamaican students and in response to the overwhelming popularity of their ‘Open Scholarship’, which, this year, attracted over 600 applications.

Tertiary scholarships

Eight tertiary scholarships, or grants, were presented at the awards ceremony. Topping the list was the Lois Lake Sherwood Scholarship valued at $900,000 payable over three years awarded to ‘an exceptional 6th-form student of the St Andrew High School for Girls, Sherwood’s alma mater.

- Amica Gordon, who will be studying actuarial sciences at the University of the West Indies received this scholarship, while her schoolmate Ashalee Bailey, who will be studying pharmacology at the University of Tech, received a grant of $100,000.

- Quwayne Howell and Shamarie Collins, students of the Medical Sciences Faculty, The UWI, received the Rodwell Lake Scholarship and grant valued at $900,000, payable over three years and $100,00, respectively.

Both are past students of St George’s College of which the late Rodwell Lake was an alumnus.

- Lorenzo Blake and Johari Douglas won the Burger King Open Tertiary Scholarhips of $900,000 each, payable over three years; and Bruce McDonald and Geraldine Allen got grants of $100,000 each. All four are students of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, The UWI.

- The Lois Sherwood Arts Scholarship Award of $200,000 was presented to Akeem Johnson, student of the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts and Burger King Sports Bursaries of $60,000 each to Dominic Lalor, Campion College, and Marcus Reid, Charlie Smith High.

The sports bursaries were designated for student athletes who will be entering fifth form this coming academic year who had maintained a B average in the preceding academic year and who were recommended by their coach and principal.

- Leading the recipients of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarships was Valda Ormsby Scholarship winner Kashiefa Campbell, who received $50,000 as did Rajee Watson, Justin DeLattibudiere, Armani Burnette, Aisha Stone, Deandra Davison, and Carissa Thelwell.