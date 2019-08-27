CXC Standout: Knox top scholar Peter-Ann Griffiths continues to shine

Danae Hyman, Online Reporter

Peter-Ann Griffiths says that although washed with panic in the weeks leading up to the release of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination results, as soon she realised that she had attained a whopping nine ones, she felt relieved.

The 17-year-old Knox College past student attributes her success to her drive to become a top scholar.

"I am really motivated by my need to stay on top. In school, I am always a top student, and I strive for that, that is the goal. I am the most outstanding student of the year, I top languages, and I just stay on top of everything," Peter-Ann said.

The future pharmacist received straight ones in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, additional mathematics, English language, English literature, Spanish, and social studies.

The 2019 female valedictorian said that although travel could become tiring — she journeyed from Trelawny to Clarendon daily to attend school — she ensured that she made time to study.

She also made time for extracurricular activities.

"Stay focused, and don't give up. It may seem hard, but once you stay focused, it will work out," Peter-Ann advised her fellow Jamaican students.



Her mother, Andrea Wilson-Griffiths, said that she was elated when she learned that her daughter had passed her examinations with straight ones and had gained straight-A profiles in six subjects.

"When I see it, I screamed and made a lot of noise, and I call everybody who is in my circle to tell them, 'Wow, she got nine ones'. As a matter of fact, the phone fell out of my hand when I just saw it. When I see the six perfect scores, I just have to say, 'Wow, she really outdo herself today'," Wilson-Griffiths said.

She said that she was proud of Peter-Ann's achievements.

