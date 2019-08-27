Delinquent traffic offenders urged to come forward - Hare

Director, Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Kenute Hare, has renewed his call for drivers who suspect that they have outstanding warrants to go to the police.

Speaking at the inaugural International Symposium on Traffic Crash Investigation and Black Box Analysis at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, disclosed that there are currently about 40,000 warrants for drivers.

“If you suspect that you have a warrant outstanding, we have opened a desk at Lower Elletson Road where we are. You may come in and negotiate when it is you want to be arrested. You have that opportunity to do it now. Come September 1, that will not exist,” Welsh said.

Meanwhile, Hare argued that it is repeat offenders who are in trouble with the law who are oftentimes involved in road fatalities.

He said his unit is trying to prevent future road fatalities.

He noted that since the start of the year, 285 persons have lost their lives because of road crashes and thousands are still suffering from crashes.

“Some will never be able to work again. There are thousands of children who don’t have a father, because of a traffic crash, and there are thousands of children without a mother because of a traffic crash,” he added.

The three-day Symposium is being hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Mining, in partnership with the CMU.

It will address the contemporary issues in the traffic crash investigation process, as well as detail the significance of the Event Data Recorders, commonly called Black Boxes in modern motor vehicles.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.