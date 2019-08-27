Draft EIA on St Ann/Trelawny mining operation not ready for public consultation – NEPA

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has moved to address concerns raised by environment and community groups about the release of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the proposed mining operations in St Ann and Trelawny by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners.

In a statement this morning, a NEPA spokesperson explained that the document has not been made public because it was determined, following a review, that it has not complied with the agreed Terms of Reference.

The Terms were jointly developed by the agency along with the Forestry Department, Jamaica National Heritage Trust, Water Resources Authority and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and the consultants.

The spokesperson said the draft EIA report was received from the consultants, Conrad Douglas and Associates Limited, in July.

It was explained that given the non-compliance, the EIA report is not ready for wide circulation and that further public consultation has been mandated.

“The public is advised that receipt of the draft EIA report is the first step in the multi-layered review process.

“The process involves internal review to verify compliance with the ToR and the comprehensive review of the biological, physical and socio-economic assessment and analysis, analysis of alternatives for the project, identification of potential adverse impacts and recommended mitigation actions. This is then followed by widescale circulation, public consultation/participation to be followed by a final review.”

The NEPA spokesperson explained that the projected timeline to complete the final review, including public consultations and preparation of a submission, is not possible before December.

NEPA is assuring the public that no mining activities will be allowed in the area referred to as Special Mining Lease 173 until a decision has been taken by the Natural Resources Conservation Authority/Town and Country Planning Authority.

The agency explained that the holder of a Special Mining Lease shall have exclusive right to prospect, mine and dispose of the mineral(s) specified in the lease on lands within the area of the lease.

The SML 173 area, it further explains, is approximately 8,400 hectares and forms part of the bauxite reserves identified in the 1940’s – 1950’s and earmarked for mining.

