Edna Manley staff concerned about future of principal as board meets

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

The monthly meeting of the board of directors for Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is now under way amid fears among employees that the tenure of Principal Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse Johnson hangs in the balance.

The institution has been rocked by claims of sexual harassment made by a student against a lecturer and DeGrasse Johnson has faced criticisms over her handling of the allegations.

The board, chaired by Marigold Harding, is now meeting at the Arthur Wint Drive-based college, metres from where lecturers and other employees earlier convened an open discussion to vent their frustration about a number of issues.

Both meetings come in the wake of media reports that the board asked DeGrasse Johnson to proceed on leave in light of the ongoing investigation into the allegations.

READ: Edna Manley accused of obsession over image in harassment scandal

READ: Edna Manley sends alleged sex harasser on leave

READ: Edna principal’s future in jeopardy

READ: Edna Manley College vows to stamp out sex harassment

A statement prepared by the employees and read out by Colleen Douglas, director of marketing and communication at the college, said they heard of the request through the media and described it as “twice unfortunate”.

“First, because the suggestion of leave implies suspension or even dismissal, either of which we are aware is well within the purview of the board providing it has found the officer to be negligent while in office”, said Douglas.

“Second, for a community to discover that its chief executive officer is being asked to demit office in this way, is deeply demoralising and, in many ways, our sequel to May 26, where we discovered in the media, that we were at the centre of a sexual harassment scandal, and moreover accused as a community of a cover-up”, she added.

Douglas said “many of us at the college” are deeply concerned and take issue with the board’s treatment of the principal, charging that there has been “little to no regard for the effect on the wider college as a community”.

“In light of this, and what clearly is an impasse, we write insisting that board members stay their hand in what we dread might be their next action, and desist from further disrupting the operations of the institution”, the employees said in the letter that was to be delivered to board members.

Noting that the institution is still “reeling” from the effects of the sexual harassment allegations, Douglas said employees find it “disruptive and hurtful” that “stories are going to the press before staff”.

“It continues to have a debilitating effect on the morale of staff and students”.

The employees also praised DeGrasse Johnson, disclosing that since the allegation surfaced she has led a number of initiatives aimed at sensitising the institution about sexual harassment.

They have requested a meeting with members of the board of directors to discuss their concerns.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.