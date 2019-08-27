Firearm and ammunition seized in St Andrew, man arrested

A man was taken into custody following a joint police-military operation on Varma Road, Kingston 11, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Monday.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 11:50 a.m., members of the security forces were on operation in the area when a man was accosted, searched and the weapon – a 9mm pistol containing 16 rounds of ammunition – found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

