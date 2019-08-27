Traffic management plan being put in place ahead of new school year

Cabinet on Monday held discussions on issues related to the enforcement of road traffic laws and the plans and preparedness of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for the start of the new school year.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, met with the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, and the head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh.

According to OPM, Anderson indicated that based on assessments being done by the JCF, the police are expecting delays in certain areas.

But, he reportedly indicated that, in anticipation, plans were being put in place to keep traffic flowing, especially in areas where re-routing could not be done.

OPM said that Holness advised that he would be meeting with the National Works Agency to discuss any coordination that may be required for the effective and efficient flow of traffic on roadways where construction works were underway and, in particular, to ascertain whether any rescheduling of works and additional signage may be required.

It said Cabinet also discussed the importance of equal and consistent enforcement of road traffic laws against the backdrop of Welsh’s approach to the highly-publicised “stunt driving incident”.

Additionally, OPM said Cabinet expressed concerns regarding the maintenance of public order and discipline on the nation's roads as well as the issue of public confidence in the system of law enforcement.

The Cabinet reminded the JCF of the importance of enforcing the traffic laws in the context of the government’s zero-tolerance policy.

OPM said Holness charged the police commissioner to ensure that adequate arrangements were in place for a smooth start to the new school year.

