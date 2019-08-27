UPDATE| Edna Manley principal reportedly suspended by board

Lecturers and other employees at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts have been told that the board of directors voted today to suspend Principal Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse Johnson, sources have revealed.

The Gleaner understands that the suspension is with immediate effect.

The institution has been rocked by claims of sexual harassment made by a student against a lecturer and DeGrasse Johnson has faced criticisms over her handling of the allegations.

According to sources, the announcement was made a short time ago by the staff representative who attended the monthly meeting of the board, which was held at the Arthur Wint Drive-based institution earlier today.

It was reportedly made when the staff representative met with colleagues and students late this afternoon.

READ: Edna Manley staff concerned about future of principal as board meets

Attempts to contact chairman of the board Marigold Harding for a comment have been unsuccessful.

Insiders say board members are to meet again by Friday to discuss “a number of other issues”.

It’s believed that the two vice-principals will take over responsibility for the day-to-day operations at the college, which reopened yesterday for the new school year.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.