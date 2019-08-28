Wed | Aug 28, 2019

Credit union movement to partner with Gov’t in development of SME sector

JCCUL Group CEO Robin Levy (second right) signs the SME Declaration of Intent on behalf of the credit unions of Jamaica.
The credit union movement in Jamaica, through its national association, the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL), has committed to the Government’s push to further develop Jamaica’s small and micro enterprise (SME) sector.

The movement was one of six major groups – the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Bankers Association, the Economic Programme Oversight Committee, microfinance institutions and business development organisations – that signed on at the recent launch of the joint partnership. The goal is to unlock the power of SMEs as stated in the theme ‘Time for Growth – Unlocking the Power of the SME’.

JCCUL Group CEO Robin Levy signed the Declaration of Intent on behalf of credit unions.