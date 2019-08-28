Credit union movement to partner with Gov’t in development of SME sector

The credit union movement in Jamaica, through its national association, the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL), has committed to the Government’s push to further develop Jamaica’s small and micro enterprise (SME) sector.

The movement was one of six major groups – the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Bankers Association, the Economic Programme Oversight Committee, microfinance institutions and business development organisations – that signed on at the recent launch of the joint partnership. The goal is to unlock the power of SMEs as stated in the theme ‘Time for Growth – Unlocking the Power of the SME’.

JCCUL Group CEO Robin Levy signed the Declaration of Intent on behalf of credit unions.