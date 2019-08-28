Gas prices up $1.63, diesel up $1.46

Gas prices are to go up by $1.63 tomorrow Thursday, August 29.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $128.20 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $131.03.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.46 per litre to sell for $132.29.

The price of Kerosene will move up by $1.70 to sell for $111.65.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.81 to sell for $39.63, while butane will go up by $2.45 to sell for $42.15 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

