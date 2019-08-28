Hello Mi Neighbour | Rejection a stepping stone to success

Hello mi neighbour! If you are young, inexperienced and sheltered, please note the following carefully. Actually, it’s a call for all. Don’t become dejected because you have been unfairly rejected. Your dark clouds will end and your sun will shine again. It’s the way of the world. If you stick around long enough you will be pleased with what you see. So sit tight, keep your options open and never hope for less than the best. Though born to be a winner, winners must fight to win.

Those in the past who achieved success through honest means had to fight consistently and persistently. There were no ‘free lunches’ necessarily. They had to pay for every ‘single item on that platter’ with the currency of sweat often mixed with blood and tears. But not to worry, the blood, sweat and tears expended paled in comparison to the anticipated positive results.

In my own experience with rejection as a youngster, almost every time someone said I was incapable of accomplishing a particular task, it gave me the impetus and inspiration to prove those naysayers wrong. Looking back, I must thank them for slamming doors in my face, belittling my dreams and undermining my progress. I also give thanks for being empowered not to hold any grudge against them. Bless their hearts!

So, my friend, as you journey through life: school, relationships, social clubs, religion, jobs, legal affairs etc., you will face rejection for several reasons, most times through no fault of yours. This world has an oversupply of people who are fearful, covetous, dishonest, envious, insecure and unthankful, etc. (Thank heavens they aren’t the only ones). These emotions and propensities will cause people to reject you consciously or unconsciously for a variety of reasons.

It is important that you develop the inner strength and wisdom to see rejection as stepping stones to success rather than obstacles to your progress. Seek wise counsel early. Pastors, psychologists, guidance counsellors, etc., are usually very useful in this regard. Of course, you must incorporate the tried and proven prayer.

Manage your emotions

By managing your emotions, keeping things in perspective and embracing new possibilities, you can leverage many positives from the most embarrassing rejection. Learning how to manage self-doubt can stimulate feelings of significance. Also, by reminding yourself of your personal and professional values, strengths, skills, and interests, you will be better positioned to take your next best step when faced with rejection. Be careful, however, that your ego doesn’t get entangled in the mix.

Every experience, whether perceived as a win or a loss, is an opportunity to gain wisdom and knowledge in preparation for the next encounter. You must, therefore, remain optimistic about everything and prepare to ‘wheel and come again’ or change course if necessary. And never lose sight of your goal or purpose.

Rejection is unavoidable in life. The better you are at managing it, the more resilient you will become. Remember that rejection is not always a strike against you. There is something to learn with each experience. Invariably, great opportunities await many who suffer as a result of unfair rejection. Can we forget Nelson Mandela who became president of South Africa for five years after languishing in prison as a rejected citizen for 27 years?

As we think on the above today, let’s reflect on the needs of those neighbours below in the hope that they will have a better tomorrow.

