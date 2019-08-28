Jamaican restaurateur found dead in US

Another Jamaican restaurateur in the United States has died suddenly.

Rohan Martin White, 49, owner and executive chef of Bull Bay Caribbean Cuisine in Wilmington, Delaware, is suspected to have committed suicide Monday morning at his residence. His body was discovered at 9:20 a.m. by his distraught nephew, Sage White, who was spending time in Delaware, assisting his uncle with the restaurant.

Towards the end of 2017, prominent restaurant owner Lowell Hawthorne, owner of the Golden Krust chain, committed suicide in his New York office.

White, also known as Mark White, was born in Yallahs, St Thomas, Jamaica, and migrated to the United States at age 15. He learned his culinary skills from his dad, who was a chef at South Street Seaport in New York City.

Rohan is the brother of Dr Rushell White, principal of Middle School 226 in South Ozone, Queens, New York. He leaves behind four children, three brothers, his sister and several grandchildren.

“We are deeply saddened by this great loss to our family as our brother represented strength and leadership, and we pray for him to rest in peace,” his sister told The Gleaner.

Bull Bay Caribbean Cuisine has been in operation for more than two years and is a family-owned restaurant offering authentic Caribbean dishes.

