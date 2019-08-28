JCCUL distributes over $800,000 in educational grants

The Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL) continued its philanthropic activities on Friday, August 16, when it presented several parents with grants to assist with back-to-school preparations for their children.

The students, most of whom will be entering high school for the first time, having successfully completed the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, received $25,000 each. Others received book vouchers valued at $20,000 each. A large number of the students are youth savers at the island’s 25 credit unions, but needy students, particularly from depressed communities, were also considered for the grants.

Group CEO Robin Levy, who presented the grants to the students, encouraged them to always strive for the best. He told the parents to ensure that their children understand that they are being given a gift and must make the best of it to further their education.

The students who attended the event at JCCUL’s office were just a few of the large number of recipients who received grants and scholarships valued at millions of dollars from credit unions across the island.