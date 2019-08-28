JTA Co-op Credit Union - committed to building a better Jamaica, one school at a time

The statement that children live what they learn is an unassailable truth that the JTA Co-op Credit Union wholeheartedly agrees with. Children are indeed products of their environment, and if their unique talents and abilities are nurtured in the right environment, then they will be very productive adults, making positive contributions to society. This belief was the driving motivation behind the implementation of the JTA Co-op Credit Union’s Better Schools … Better Jamaica programme.

This initiative began in 2018 and in its initial year awarded Old Harbour Primary and Glengoffe High a total of $1.5 million to complete project at their respective institutions. The projects were geared at enhancing the learning experiences of the students and contribute to the educational development of members of the wider community.

This year, in celebration of the credit union’s 60th anniversary, three schools were awarded grants totalling over $2m. This year’s winning schools are May Pen Primary, Happy Grove High and New Hope Primary & Junior High. These schools were selected from a total of 127 schools that submitted grant proposals to the JTA Co-op Credit Union.

The first-place winner, May Pen Primary, received $1 million, which will be used towards establishing a modern information resource centre aimed at increasing the reading level of students attending that institution. The resource room will also serve members of the wider community. The second place winner, Happy Grove High, will receive $750,000. They will undertake an agricultural entrepreneurial initiative that will enhance the business development skills of the students while serving the community. The third-place winner, New Hope Primary and Junior High, will receive $500,000. They, too, will construct a reading room, which is aimed at inspiring students at the school to use education as a stepping stone towards a brighter future.

The JTA Co-op Credit Union is committed to the Better Schools … Better Jamaica project and plans to keep contributing to the development of education in Jamaica in this way. It is the determination of the credit union to play its part in building a better Jamaica, one school at a time.