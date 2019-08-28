Kind Hearts Foundation making impact on early childhood education

From birth to age five, a child’s brain develops more than at any other time of life. And early brain development has a lasting impact on a child’s ability to learn and succeed in school.

It is with this knowledge that Kind Hearts Foundation has sought to address the need that exists in some rural communities that either lack the resources for children to learn at the infant-school level and, therefore, has undertaken to build Infant and basic schools across the island.

To date, through funds raised from the annual Colour Me Happy Run, the foundation has built a total of seven schools and is now looking to build its eighth from the proceeds raised from this year’s race that is scheduled for September 14 starting from the Hope Botanic Gardens.

HOPEFUL PARENTS

According to principal of Top Hill Basic School, Georgette Sewell, there has been a renewed sense of hope among parents and community members since the school was first constructed.

“Early education is so important to a child’s development – these are the formidable years of their lives, when they learn appropriate social and intellectual behavioural skills that will remain with them for life. That’s why I’m so thankful to Kind Hearts Foundation for stepping in and addressing such a big problem that we had in Top Hill at last of enough school space for children to learn. Parents no longer have to travel far to get their kids into a school, because we have one right here.”

Sewell continued: “The school was originally located at a church and could only accommodate seven students. We had to turn away requests by several parents. Now, we’re located on the property of Top Hill Primary School and we have close to 30 students.”

In a state of relief, Sherika Lothian, the school’s janitor who has two daughters attending the school, said: “I’m very happy for this new school because the location of the other one was hard to get to, and from in the mornings. The distance was far, and I had to travel with my kids on my back up and down the hill. They also had to get up extremely early in the mornings to get to school, which always made them tired by the time they get there. So, this new school has been a huge relief for me. Now they are doing so well in school; I’m so proud of them.”

In addition to having classrooms properly equipped for learning and development, the school also has a new kitchen, appropriate sanitary facilities and a proper play area, which is also critical to early-childhood development.

“We’re so happy about our new school, and we look forward to each school year with a greater sense of pride and a winning spirit, knowing that we can now make a meaningful impact in the lives of the children in the community,” said Georgette Sewell.

The Colour Me Happy 5K Run is a Gleaner-sponsored event. Registration fee is $2,500 for individuals and $1,500 for groups and schools with a minimum of 10 persons. To register for the Colour Me Happy Run 5K, participants can visit WGTR running club at www.wgtrja.club or Running Events Jamaica at www.runningeventsja.com. Registration ends on September 9, 2019.