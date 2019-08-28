PNP raises concern about departure of Dirk Harrison

The General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP), Julian Robinson, says the departure of the acting Director of Corruption Prosecution Dirk Harrison from the Integrity Commission is of grave concern.

Robinson, in a statement this afternoon, said that Harrison’s departure is another signal to the nation that all is not well at the Commission, which it notes is mandated to expose and prosecute cases of corruption within government.

It emerged today that Harrison has stepped down as he has indicated that he will go on retirement effective September 1.

“The PNP is expressing dismay that despite the massive increase in acts of corruption across several ministries and agencies of government over the past year, the Integrity Commission has not prosecuted anyone for the any of these breaches.

“In his role as Contractor General, Dirk Harrison was fearless and made significant strides in exposing corrupt practices as in the reports on the corruption enabling mechanism in the $800 million de-bushing programme and the questionable transactions in the Rooms Report, however, there has been no action beyond the reports,” Robinson said.

The PNP general secretary noted that the party had previously called for swift action in relation to the sale of the Room on the Beach property and the adjacent beach properties as, according to the PNP, there seems to have been ministerial interference in the transaction which caused the property to be sold at a discounted value.

Robinson said the PNP is again calling for amendments to the Integrity Commission Act and the appointment of the Integrity Commission Oversight Committee as is prescribed by law to ensure that there is appropriate parliamentary oversight of this body and accountability to the people of Jamaica.

“Mr Harrison’s departure underscores the urgent need for a complete review of the performance of the Integrity Commission to date and a second look at the Integrity Commission Act with a view to strengthening its prosecutorial reach and address gaps in the reporting regulations.”

