Portia Simpson Miller Square temporarily closed due to unruly motorists

Traffic restrictions are now in effect at Portia Simpson Miller Square (Three Miles) in St Andrew.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the restrictions are in relation to the use of the roads at ground level.

The NWA says though the area has been under construction, some traffic has been allowed to use the roads.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services Stephen Shaw says effective immediately no vehicular traffic will be allowed in the areas beneath the bridges as the agency's ramped up activities in preparation for the new school year are being hampered.

He explains that significant paving works are taking place in the area and that unruly motorists are putting the stated schedule for the full re-opening at risk.

Shaw says that the closure of the areas beneath the bridges at Portia Simpson Miller Square will be in effect until Sunday, September 1, in order to allow for the orderly completion of the works in preparation for the full re-opening.

The works at ground level also include the installation of traffic lights which will be used to regulate the flow of vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

