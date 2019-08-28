Robotics campers get $200,000 in scholarships - Supreme Ventures Foundation invests in communities

The Supreme Ventures Foundation wrapped up its fourth successful staging of its Junior Creators Robotics Camp with the awarding of $200,000 in scholarships to four campers last Friday.

Daniel Walker, from St Richard’s Primary School; Zein Willis and Rhys Farquharson from Half-Way Tree Primary School, and Samuel Ellis from Denbigh Primary School in Clarendon, all walked away from the prize-giving ceremony with trophies and $50,000 each to start the new school year.

Alando Terrelonge, minister of state in the Ministry of Education, commended all 60 campers and parents who attended the event that brought the curtain down on the weeklong camp.

He encouraged the children, aged 8 to 11, to pursue their education in earnest as it would afford them a better life when they grow up.

“An education is the best gift you can give yourself. It’s the one thing no one can take away from you. Nothing can mash up or steal your education; it will never dry rot or be obsolete. Education is the gift that will allow you to empower yourself. The more you learn, the more you will be able to achieve your dreams,” he said.

The Junior Creators Camp, which kicked off on August 19 and ended on August 23, focused on bringing the fun of robotic engineering, programming and coding to children from primary schools, using Legos and other child-friendly devices. The camp also serves to provide a creative environment for children to broaden their minds and impart the values of teamwork and respect.

Heather Golding, Supreme Ventures Foundation director, said Supreme Ventures was intent on making just as strong an impact on Jamaica through its foundation as it has through its core operations.

“We have a strong desire to make an impact on the children in the communities in which we operate, which is why this year we also invited schools from the communities around Caymanas Park. Supreme is committed to making an investment in the children from these communities,” Golding said.

“The camp keeps pace with what is happening in the world of technology, every year there is something new to engage the children. The camp is not only about what they can achieve; but feeling better about their accomplishments; building a sense of pride and achievement that they will use in their respective classrooms in September,” she continued.

Approximately 60 students from Independence City, Gregory Park, Half-Way Tree, and St Richard’s primary schools, as well as Greenwich All-Age School, attended the one-week camp.