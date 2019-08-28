#TalkbackTuesday: Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Dr Gary Welsh stated at a symposium yesterday that to combat the growing number of traffic tickets being issued to motorists, his unit would be looking to issue summonses. Do you believe that the issuing of summonses would deter motorists who run afoul of the Road Traffic Act? #GLNRTalk

Didn’t you see this man pardon the wrong person publicly??? Even promising him to be an ambassador for proper road usage. What gives us the confidence he can get anything right in his office? This man should do the honorable thing and resign. Shame and disgrace! – @corvedacosta

Darn foolishness. The number of tickets issued for very minor offenses should be subject to fines and not clogging up our already clogged courts ( albeit traffic court) They need to separate major from minor, If paid late, penalty fees should apply. The points system is non functional. The online payment is non functional . The structure of the current system lends itself to the level of non compliance. – @sanpandy

If it is properly enforced. – @sky2blue68

When license start get suspend people wi tek notice – @chattpatwah

It will definitely be a deterrent. If you can’t obey, then you must pay. – @malcolm_bree

What u can’t locate the perpetrators to hand them the summoned, then what? – @sandywillliams

Until the corrupt officers are dealt with nothing will change ever. TOO MUCH CORRUPTION INNA DI LAND. – @stacyannwintantonio

The problem is upholding the law, irrespective of whomever is in breach, there shouldn’t be a law for the rich and wealthy and another for the poor and vulnerable!!! The lawmakers in Jamaica are like dogs without teeth when it comes to their colleagues and family members!!! Let’s start with them!!! – @dewdrops844

Hell no! Just a lot of talk with no teeth. – andalltay

yes it will. – @pinkgoen

No, it never has and never will. – @gmannn23