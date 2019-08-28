Task force mourns Fowler as heroine of human-trafficking fight

The National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) is remembering the Reverend Dr Margaret Fowler as a heroine in the fight against human trafficking.

Fowler, who was a distinguished minister of religion, social worker, and researcher, died on Monday.

Trained as a social worker, Fowler ­studied at the United Theological College of the West Indies (UTCWI), graduated in 1993, and received a Doctor of Ministry degree in 2009. She was awarded two academic prizes for her study titled ‘Human Trafficking, a Modern Day Challenge for the Church.’

“The Reverend Fowler served as the chairperson of the Protection Subcommittee of NATFATIP between 2015 and 2019,” the task force said in a statement.

“During this period, she continued to work assiduously, researching issues relating to human trafficking and spearheading the drafting of a Victims’ Protection Protocol. She was resolute in lobbying for the protection of victims, particularly women and children, who are among the most vulnerable to human trafficking.”

The task force said that Fowler made a ­significant contribution to raising awareness about human trafficking, especially among faith-based organisations. In 2018, she received the NATFATIP Chairman’s Award for her ­outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s anti-trafficking agenda.

“Her commitment to Jamaica’s fight against trafficking in persons was unparalleled, and she remained committed and concerned about human trafficking and NATFATIP even to the end,” the task force said.