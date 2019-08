Aden Whittaker, vice-president, operations and IT Services at Supreme Ventures, shares a moment with students (from left): Jordan Matterson, first-place girl, Jasmine Clarke, second-place girl, Micah Edwards, second-place boy, and Rajaun Morgan, first-place boy, as they collected the Growth Award at SVL Juniors Creators Robotics Camp last week Friday at Ardenne High School.