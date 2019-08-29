Major pipe-laying causes traffic delays in Manor Park area

The police are advising motorists to expect delays when travelling on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew in the vicinity of Manor Park.

The police say the delay is being caused by a major pipe-laying exercise currently being done in the area.

They say personnel are currently assisting with the flow of traffic.

