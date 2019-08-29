NWC workers demonstrate over wages

Workers of the National Water Commission (NWC) this morning mounted a demonstration over wage negotiations with the government.

In St Andrew, employees used debris to block the entrance to the NWC’s offices on Marescaux Road.

There were reportedly similar actions by NWC workers in other parts of the island.

The workers are upset because the government has reportedly offered $40,000 in compensation for a four-year period.

They are calling for an improvement in their wages and benefits.

Meanwhile, the NWC is advising that its Kingston and St Andrew Commercial Office on Marescaux Road is now closed due to the current strike action by employees.

The NWC is further advising that all other its offices remain open at this time.

For customer service queries related to the KSA region, persons may contact the NWC Call Centre via 888-225-5692, email customercare@nwc.com.jm or access any of the following platforms:

* NWC website via https://www.nwcjamaica.com

* Social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) via #nwcjam

Customers wishing to make payments are encouraged to utilise any NWC office closest to them or any of the various payment agencies or online banking platforms accessible to them.

The NWC is advising that the public will be notified once the Marescaux Road offices reopen.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.