Taxi operators may mount Monday protest, umbrella group disapproves

There could be disruptions in public transportation in sections of the island on Monday as some upset taxi operators could withdraw their services.

The disgruntled operators are reportedly dissatisfied that they have not been given a fare increase by the government.

The demonstration is reportedly being used to press their case.

But, umbrella group, the National Council of Taxi Associations, says it does not support the move.

General Secretary Frederick Bryan says the council is currently in negotiations with the Transport Ministry and other government agencies on the matter and disagrees with a withdrawal of service at this time.

Bryan further told The Gleaner that the council does not support the displacement of commuters at the start of the new school year and will not participate in creating "mayhem" on the nation’s road.

He’s appealing to taxi operators to reconsider the planned protest.

