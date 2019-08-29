Wage deal signed for NSWMA truck drivers

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU) have signed a Heads of Agreement giving truck drivers wage increases over a four-year period.

“I believe that this is a good way forward. Let this signing be a signal, not to the end of anything but to the continuing of a fight to get better living conditions, better working conditions and establishment of benefits for the people who carry the frontline of our operations,” said NSWMA Executive Director, Audley Gordon.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony held on Wednesday at The Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.

The agreement covers the period April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2021 and deals with wages and allowances.

There was also a commitment to work towards making the drivers, sanitation workers and Enforcement Officers a part of the Public Sector Establishment.

For his part, President of the UAWU, Lambert Brown, said the union is “appreciative of the fact that we could find common ground”.

Brown also gave his commitment to work with the NSWMA to make the drivers and the others a part of the Public Sector Establishment.

Meanwhile, NSWMA Board Chairman, Dennis Chung, who was also a signatory to the agreement, said the Board fully supports the workers, and they should get the best tools and the best compensation.

The agreement was also signed by union delegates from the NSWMA’s regional offices.

