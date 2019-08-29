White-faced Capuchin monkey seen in Jack’s Hill, St Andrew captured

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reporting that it has captured the white-faced Capuchin monkey which was sighted in Jack’s Hill, St Andrew over the past few days.

NEPA says the monkey, which is not native to Jamaica, was successfully captured on Wednesday and has been placed in quarantine by the Veterinary Services Division.

The agency says the monkey is to undergo a series of tests to determine if it is the host of diseases.

It says a joint decision will be taken by the NEPA and the Veterinary Services Division on the fate of the monkey once tests returns are received.

The agency says a team consisting of representatives from NEPA, the Veterinary Services Division, the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Jamaica Constabulary Force responded to reports of the sighting of a monkey in Jack’s Hill, St. Andrew on Tuesday.

As part of the investigation, NEPA says the immediate environment, as well as the premises suspected of harbouring the monkey, were searched, however that effort was unsuccessful.

The agency says the team then left baited traps overnight, which led to the monkey being caught the following morning.

According to NEPA, in recent months, the agency has been concerned and been tracking the increasing number of reports of monkey sightings across the island.

Reports were received from St Ann, St Elizabeth, and St Andrew.

NEPA says all are being investigated.

“The division has always been concerned about the frequency of report of sightings of exotic animal species. This situation is no doubt of a direct threat to public health and safety as it relates to non-human primates, which have the potential to transmit pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites to humans,” said Dr Osbil Watson, Chief Veterinary Officer, Veterinary Services Division.

About the white-faced Capuchin monkey

The white-faced Capuchin monkey, (Cebus imitator) is non-native (exotic) to Jamaica.

The occurrence of this non-native, potentially invasive species poses a significant risk to Jamaica’s terrestrial ecosystem and agricultural sector.

The Cebus imitator is also a carrier of the Hepatitis virus, rabies and other dangerous diseases, which can be transmitted to human beings.

The importation and/or trade of these non-native species without requisite permits are illegal according to the Endangered Species (Protection, Conservation, and Regulation of Trade) Act. An offence under the Act can attract a fine of not more than two million dollars and/or up to two years imprisonment.

NEPA is encouraging the public to continue to report any monkeys or other exotic animals that are not native to Jamaica to the agency by calling 876-754-7540 or toll-free 888-991-5005.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.