$74.1 million road repair project for Mt Salem, St James

The community of Tucker in St James is receiving a major boost to its road infrastructure through an approximately $74.1 million dollar improvement contract which is being implemented by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The NWA says the project represents the first phase of a comprehensive programme aimed upgrading the 6.1 kilometre stretch of roadway between Fairfield Bridge and the community of Hurlock in the parish.

The Tucker roadway is heavily used, which not only serves residents of Tucker, but also links communities such as Johns Hall, Amity Hall and Lottery and Niagra to the city centre of Montego Bay, St James.

It is also the one of the main arterial links to the city centre for commuters travelling from the adjoining parish of St Elizabeth.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that under the first phase of this programme, work will be concentrated on the first 1.5 kilometre stretch between the Fairfield Bridge and Taylor Avenue.

Ricketts says that the project will involve drainage improvement, the reshaping and stabilisation of the roadway and road resurfacing using Asphaltic Concrete.

Additionally, a gabion retaining wall, as well as a Random Rubble Wall will be constructed along a section of the roadway.

Ricketts says that later phases of the programme will target the areas between Taylor Avenue, Friendship and the Hurlock Bridge.

These phases are expected to come on stream following the completion of preliminaries in terms of costing and procurement.

Sections of the corridor to be done under phases two and three are in a serious state of disrepair.

Against this background, Ricketts says that the NWA will be carrying out temporary reinstatement works.

The works will focus on the section of the roadway in the vicinity of the Sirrom Service Station and the intersection of the Tucker and Irwin roadways.

The current phase of the works, which is being executed by local contractor, C&C Construction Limited, is scheduled to be completed by year-end.

