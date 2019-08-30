Clifton Boys’ Home rebuilding gets J$1-million donation

Western Bureau:

Dennis Hawthorne, president and chief ­executive officer of Dennis Shipping Company, has made a J$1-million donation to the Clifton Boys’ Home Rebuilding Project, which is struggling to come up with the required funding.

The Clifton Boys’ Home, which is a renowned home for wards of the state in western Jamaica, was destroyed by fire on January 15, 2017, leaving some 28 boys homeless. They were subsequently relocated to the nearby Caledonia Assemblies of Holiness Church.

“It was not something to think about when I was asked to make a contribution to the rebuilding project of the Clifton Boys’ Home,” said Hawthorne.

“We were happy for the opportunity, and we are grateful that we are able to make a small contribution of $1 million.”

Hawthorne made the donation on Wednesday following a visit to the rebuilding site in Darliston, Westmoreland.

“At Dennis Shipping, we make [not only] a living from what we earn but a life from what we give. I have often said to people, ‘You can’t be truly successful unless you reach out and touch someone’s life beyond your family and friends’,” said Hawthorne.

Hawthorne, a native of Westmoreland, said that his shipping company will continue to support the home so that the boys there will become role models for others to emulate.

“We have to take care of the young men because of the situation (the crime issue) that has arisen, especially here in western Jamaica. The young men are being led astray, and we want to get them back,” said Hawthorne.

The Reverend Hartley Perrin, chairman of the Clifton Boys’ Home Rebuilding Project, said that the contribution from Dennis Shipping Company would go a long way in their bid to meet the project goal of raising J$60 million.

“This will go a long way towards the completion of the project, [but] we are still very short. We are looking at about J$28 million in deficit,” said Perrin. “If we were to get more persons coming on board, if not with a million but with J$500,000, with J$200,000, J$100,000, it would go towards the completion of the structure.”