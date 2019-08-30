Guardsman Hospitality to take over operations of Fort Clarence Beach

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has divested the management and operation of the popular Fort Clarence Beach in Portmore, St Catherine to Guardsman Hospitality Limited.

The change will take effect on September 1.

The UDC says it property remains in the ownership of the agency.

“The divestment option was explored because of unsustainable annual losses at the facility. Additionally, fiscal constraints have limited the UDC’s ability to fully implement its development plans for the property,” said UDC General Manager, Heather Pinnock, in a statement.

The state agency says the divestment process was managed by Pricewaterhousecoopers on behalf of the UDC, with the Guardsman emerging the successful bidder in keeping with the requirements.

Under the deal, Guardsman has been granted a 25 year lease on the basis of a development plan which the UDC says proposes the upgrading of the beach park to enhance the visitor experience.

According to the UDC, visitors can expect improvements which will include enhanced site infrastructure, upgrades to restrooms and changing facilities, the restaurant and bar as well as new land and sea based activities.

It further says that Guardsman will also be responsible for maintaining Fort Clarence Beach, including addressing the influx of sargassum impacting Jamaica’s south coast.

“The UDC remains committed to making development happen sustainably for all Jamaicans and thanks our valued customers for their patronage and support over the years,” the agency said.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.