Fri | Aug 30, 2019

Heineken celebrates International Bow Tie Day in fine style

Published:Friday | August 30, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Lij Keith, resident manager of Iberostar Grand, alongside his gorgeous date, make-up artiste Nicole Blake from Brushed by Nicole.
Davianne Tucker strikes a confident pose.
Kerry-Ann Clarke, managing director of the Collection MoDA, and popular menswear designer Carlton Brown were both judges for the Most Unique Bow Tie outfit
Red Stripe’s new Managing Director Luis Prata enjoys a cold Heineken with his wife, Sara.
Communications Strategis, Natalie Oh is dressed to impress.
Heineken delivered a truly premium experience in celebration of International Bow Tie Day, hosted at Cellar 8 in Manor Park on Wednesday. Patrons showed up in their stylish outfits and unique bow ties for a night filled with complimentary Heineken-themed cocktails and tasty foods. With a selection of songs from different eras, it was surely a night filled with good vibes brought to you by host Dufton Shepard, and fashionable company. Here are the highlights.