Heineken celebrates International Bow Tie Day in fine style

Heineken delivered a truly premium experience in celebration of International Bow Tie Day, hosted at Cellar 8 in Manor Park on Wednesday. Patrons showed up in their stylish outfits and unique bow ties for a night filled with complimentary Heineken-themed cocktails and tasty foods. With a selection of songs from different eras, it was surely a night filled with good vibes brought to you by host Dufton Shepard, and fashionable company. Here are the highlights.