Jamaicans in Florida urged to take precautions in light of Hurricane Dorian

Jamaica's Consul General in Miami Oliver Mair is encouraging all nationals to immediately take the necessary precautions in light of Hurricane Dorian, which is increasing to a Category 4 hurricane and is slated for landfall in Florida over the course of the weekend.

In a statement today, Mair said he’s making contact with all relevant local government authorities in the expected areas to be hit.

He further said that some Jamaican entities have been put on alert as part of a rapid response team being coordinated by the Consulate should such measures be required.

Mair noted that a large number of Jamaicans are employed in the hospitality and agricultural sectors in the Southern United States under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's Overseas Employment Programme as well as several Jamaican students are also enroled in tertiary institutions across the State.

Mair is strongly advising these persons to keep their travel as well as immigration documents including passports, employment IDs, 1-20 and any other relevant documentation secured.

How to get help

The Consulate Office can be contacted for further information at 305-374-8431 or email contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.