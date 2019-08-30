Men implicated in Manchester robbery charged

The police are reporting that two Clarendon men implicated in the robbery three female foreigners on the Spur Tree main road in Manchester on Saturday, August 24 have been charged.

They are 26-year-old taxi operator Mark Grant and 23-year-old Shamar Anderson both of Palmers Cross in the parish.

They are scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, September 4 to answer to the charges of robbery with aggravation, assault at common-law, assault with intent to rob and conspiracy to rob.

The police report that about 6:45 p.m on the day in question the women were travelling along the Spur Tree main road when heard a noise coming from beneath the vehicle and stopped to make some checks.

A Toyota Probox motorcar allegedly drove up behind them, the occupants exited the vehicle and offered to render assistance.

Two of the men armed with knives reportedly approached the women and robbed them.

They then fled the scene.

The police were alerted and the vehicle the men were driving was intercepted.

The police say the vehicle along with its occupants was searched and the stolen items recovered.

The men, who were positively identified as the robbers, were arrested and subsequently charged.

