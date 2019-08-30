Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica takes recycling to the road

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) took its public education on solid waste management on the road this summer by staging its first annual Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica (NDUJ) Road Trip in partnership with Wisynco ECO and MegaMart.

During August, the NDUJ Road Trip made stops at MegaMart in Mandeville, August 9; Portmore, August 10; and Montego Bay, August 23, to promote plastic bottle recycling and remind Jamaicans about the recent ban on single-use plastic bags, straws, and styrofoam products.

“The road trip was a great opportunity for us to distribute alternatives to single-use plastics, like reusable shopping bags, straws, and water bottles, and engage with Jamaicans on better ways to manage their garbage,” said Lauren Creary, JET’s project coordinator for the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica campaign. “We look forward to making it an annual event,” she continued.

Through the NDUJ Bring-A-Bag-A-Bokkle initiative, at each road trip stop, members of the public who brought in 30 or more plastic bottles for recycling received a free gift from Wisycno ECO and Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica – a T-shirt, reusable bag, reusable straw, reusable bottle, or notebook. Social-media personality RushCam hosted the road trip, engaging the public with questions on garbage management in Jamaica for a chance to spin the wheel and win.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Twenty-five jumbo garbage bags full of plastic bottles and weighing more than 250 pounds were collected during the NDUJ Road Trip activities. Wisynco ECO assisted JET with weighing the plastic bottles for recycling and helped the NDUJ team to convey the ‘recycling plastic feels fantastic’ message.

“The energy of Jamaicans and their interest in recycling to help keep Jamaica clean inspires us,” said Shelly-Ann Dunkley, environment communications officer, Wisynco. “Their spirit keeps us on our corporate mission of improving the lives of our people by pushing recycling in every facet of our lives,” she continued. Wisynco is co-funder of the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica campaign, along with the Tourism Enhancement Fund. MegaMart was also a key supporter of the 2019 NDUJ Road Trip.

“It was our pleasure to host the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Road Trip this year,” said Kimberly Johnson, marketing officer at MegaMart. “This initiative was effective in enabling our staff members, shoppers, and communities at large to be more conscious of our impact on the environment.”

Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica is a public education campaign that aims to improve citizen knowledge of the impact of poorly handled waste on public health and the environment while encouraging personal responsibility for the generation and disposal of waste.