Redesign of Tinson Pen drains still on NWA’s radar

National Works Agency (NWA) CEO E.G. Hunter says that plans to upgrade the drainage system in the Tinson Pen area have not been shelved.

The plan for a redesign and drain expansion emerged after last October’s flooding, caused by heavy downpour across Kingston, resulting in chaotic eight-hour traffic gridlock as far back as downtown Kingston. It caused traffic disruptions across major Corporate Area thoroughfares and in Portmore, St Catherine.

Hunter said that while the plan remains on the NWA’s agenda, the agency has to get the design finalised and the financing secured before the works can begin.

“We are now in the process of designing a new drainage infrastructure for that area. Those design works are now being undertaken. Then once the designs are completed, the next phase is costing for what the design will be, and then we look at financing to implement,” he said.

The NWA boss said that in the interim, his agency would continue drain-cleaning exercises, but he noted that cleaning the drains would only restore the original capacity.

“The problem that we have, and which created that unwanted situation last year, is insufficient capacity of those drains to carry the volume of storm water. That has not changed, and that means our job is not yet done,” Hunter said.

He told The Gleaner that the NWA has been moving to address concerns that the under-construction flyovers at Portia Simpson Miller Square could compound the already troubling drainage situation.

“The present construction accounts for drainage impact, so it will not be exacerbated as a consequence of the new roadworks. Notwithstanding that, the truth is that that general drainage area needs to be redone,” he said.

US$150-million project

The planned realignment work is likely to fall under the ambit of the follow-on infrastructure programme called the Greater Infrastructure Improvement Programme, hinted at by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Monday’s signing of contracts for the South Coast Highway Improvement Project.

According to Hunter, the proposed work could cost in the region of US$150 million, specific to addressing the concerns of drainage.

“It is needed. We have not had any large-scale drainage ­undertaking for quite some time. So about six years ago, we undertook a master drainage plan with financing support from the International Development Bank.

“We remain committed to deliver on works to solve the issues plaguing citizens in ­relation to drainage at Tinson Pen and anywhere else we find, but I want it noted that these kinds of ­infrastructure interventions are not done ­precipitously. They require time for the right studies, the right design and cost for design, ­financing for the projects, and finally, implementation,” Hunter said.

The plan, according to the NWA boss, is for a comprehensive review and, if necessary, a rebuild of drains in Kingston; May Pen, Clarendon; Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth; and Port Maria and Annotto Bay in St Mary, among other areas.

paul.clarke@gleanerjm.com