TCCU hands out J$1.5m in education bursaries

Western Bureau:

The 51-year-old Trelawny Co-operative Credit Union (TCCU) came good for 42 students in that parish recently by awarding them bursaries totalling J$1.5 million for outstanding performances in the Primary Exit Profile, Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination, and University of the West Indies examinations.

According to Dwayne Edwards, president of the TCCU, the bursaries were the credit union’s way of rewarding excellence, as well as providing assistance to persons who, by their performance, ­merited assistance.

“This is a little push as you move forward. I am trusting that you use it wisely and that you will remember where you are coming from,” Edwards urged the recipients.

Winston Tomlinson, manager at the TCCU, told the recipients and their parents that the credit union was pleased to be able to make a contribution to the education of those who have been supporting them.

“It is part of our corporate responsibility to you, our members. It is through your contributions, as members, that we have been afforded the opportunity to make this annual award,” said Tomlinson.

“The credit union will continue to be with you as you go forward in your educational pursuits. This is a credit union that will put our members first.”

He told the parents: “Be supportive in your relationship with your offspring. Go to the graduations feeling proud that you have invested in your children. Do not go there displaying the fashions of the world like you are the ones graduating.”

Said Tomlinson: “To you, the students, continue to work hard, and don’t forget where you are coming from. When you have realised your educational goals, consider returning to the parish to contribute and make it a place to live, work, and do business.”

Cargil Seivwright, a recipient who is now attending university, was full of praise for the TCCU, describing the organisation as a friend of education and the people in Trelawny.

“I am pledging that on ­completion of my university studies, I intend to return home to Trelawny to make a contribution to the development of this parish,” said Seivwright.