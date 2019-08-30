Tufton launches book in Brooklyn

Recognising the interconnectedness of Jamaicans living both at home and abroad, first-time author Dr Christopher Tufton is emphasising the need for policies that cater to the nation-state of an estimated five million Jamaicans around the world, not just the 2.8 million living on the island.

Tufton, Jamaica’s minister of health, said this approach should be taken because “the prosperity that we seek in Jamaica for Jamaicans at home is inextricably linked to the prosperity sought and attained by Jamaicans in the diaspora, which manifests [itself] in areas such as tourism receipts, remittances, as well as our investment profile”.

Tufton’s book, State of Mind’ chronicles his journey from the days of primary school through to his leadership role in politics. He discussed with his audience the key themes of his journey such as the role of religion, race and colour, and his single-parent upbringing.

He also gave insight on his thought process on economic and social development, calling for a greater search for social consensus around critical developmental goals in areas like education and training.

The book launch, which took place at the Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York, had in attendance Jamaica’s Consul General Alison Roach Wilson and United States Congresswoman Yvette Clarke as well as members of the diaspora, representing academia, law, and business.

The launch was organised by the Caribbean Action Network Foundation Initiative and the Caribbean Research Centre.