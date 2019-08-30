Westmoreland man charged over fatal attack

Detectives in Westmoreland have charged 25-year-old Ralston Griffiths in relation the March attack on businessman 68-year-old Gladstone Clarke.

Griffiths, who is of a Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-mar address in the parish, was charged yesterday with murder, wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.

The police report that on March 09 about 8:55 a.m., Clarke arrived at his place of business on Chantilly Road in Savanna-la-mar.

The police say he was in the process of opening his business when he was reportedly pounced upon by the accused who immediately opened gunfire hitting him multiple times in his upper body.

A female employee who was close by was also shot and injured.

The police say Griffiths allegedly stole Clarke’s licensed Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with an undetermined number of rounds and his cellphone.

