2 children among 19 persons arrested in St James this month for illegal guns, ammo

Nineteen persons have been arrested in St James this month in connection with the seizure of eight illegal guns and 144 assorted rounds of ammunition.

The St James Police say two of the persons arrested are children.

The latest seizure occurred during an operation in Lilliput yesterday.

The police say a Glock pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition, along with 56 rounds of ammunition, were found during a search of premises.

A man identified as Elroy Brown, 24, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the find.

He is scheduled to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court next Wednesday.

