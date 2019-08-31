5 guns, 75 rounds of ammo seized in 24 hours

Five illegal guns and a total of 75 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized by the police in the last 24 hours.

The police say seven persons have been taken into custody in connection with the guns and ammunition, which were seized during operations in St James, Westmoreland, Trelawny, Portland, St Thomas and St Catherine.

One of the guns, an AK-47 rifle, along with two rounds of ammunition, was seized during what the police described as a targeted operation in Paradise Rowe district, St James yesterday.

According to the police, two Taurus 9mm pistols – one with 18 rounds of ammunition and the other loaded with 15 bullets – were seized in Westmoreland and Trelawny yesterday.

In Westmoreland, the police say a team was on patrol along the Frome main road when a motorcycle without registration plate and two men aboard was signalled to stop.

It’s reported that the driver sped off before the motorcycle crashed into a bicycle.

The police say a Taurus 9mm pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition were seen along the roadway beside one of the men and were seized. One of the men escaped and the other was arrested.

In Trelawny, the police report that a Taurus pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was seized during a stop and search operation in Zion district.

Five men were taken into custody.

The other two weapons, a Glock pistol with 22 rounds of ammunition, and a .380 pistol with two rounds, were seized in St Catherine and St Thomas between last evening and early Saturday morning.

One 9mm Glock pistol along with twenty-two .40 cartridges was seized during a patrol on Palmetto Avenue

The police reports that members of a patrol team saw a group of men along Palmetto Avenue, in Bridgeport acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

Its reported that during a search the Glock and twelve rounds of ammunition were found on one of the men.

A secondary operation was carried out at premises linked to the man where an additional ten rounds of ammunition were found, the police said.

The man, 23-year-old truck driver Terrence Thomas, was arrested and charged.

In St. Thomas, the police report that the .380 pistol with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition was seized during an intelligence-led operation on Seaview Garden Drive in Lyssons.

