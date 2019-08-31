History and operations – Part I

Paul H. Williams/Gleaner Writer

This year marks the 40th year of existence of Temple of Light Centre for Spiritual Living, located at 4-6 Fairway Avenue, Kingston 5. It was founded by Jamaican, Reverend Dr Elma Lumsden, nine years after she journeyed in 1970 to New York to study religious science under the tutelage of Dr Raymond Charles Barker, Dr Stuart Grayson, and Dr Eric Pace, at the First Church of Religious Science.

She came back to Jamaica in 1979 as a licensed religious science practitioner and started science of mind classes in her home at Vermont Avenue in Havendale, St Andrew. In 1978, Dr Lumsden and a small group of people acquired the current property, and started a metaphysical study group there.

The group evolved into the Temple of Light Church of Religious Science, and Dr Lumsden was ordained as the pastor in 1984. The current pastor, since 2004, is Reverend John Evelyn Scott, who is assisted by a board of trustee, three ordained staff ministers and nine practitioners. Because of organisational changes at its overseas affiliate, Centers for Spiritual Living in Golden, Colorado, the name was change to Temple of Light Centre for Spiritual Living.

The church sees itself as “a religion taught by scientific principles” whose purpose is “to awaken humanity to its spiritual magnificence”. They envision creating a world that “works for everyone”, while their mission is to “provide spiritual tools for personal and global transformation”.

As the name implies, it is different from traditional Christian churches in how it operates and the services it offers. It focuses on “spirit support, guidance and instructions in the church’s teaching, science of mind to improve the understanding of life and ensure improvement in its quality”. It’s all about healing, comfort and love to people “who are willing to accept, learn and grow”.

Apart from the weekly Sunday services and other special services, there are weekly Sunday seminars for teens and young adults, Sunday school for pre-teens, a weekly Tuesday healing service, and a 24-hour, dial-a-prayer service, and “silent spiritual fellowship”.

Through accredited and non-credit classes in science of mind, workshops, seminars and retreats, ideas about life-liberating ‘Truth Principles’ are communicated. It also trains religious science practitioners who serve the healing department.

On its two and a half-acre property there is a ‘meditation garden’ in which there is an aquarium, fish pond, a stream, among flowering plants. For those who want to walk while they meditate there is the Labyrinth, “a 3000-year-old tool to enhance spiritual practice”.

Since the 1990s it has been holding a weekend retreat, part of its annual spiritual activities. The format was changed last year to an instructional approach “in order to include those new to its teachings”. It took the form of a masterclass, which is being offered this year, and will explore the spiritual tool of prayer, which is believed “can assist us in achieving the wealth, peace of mind, spiritual connection, relationship and health we desire”. The masterclass will be held from October 25 to 27 at Jewel Dunn’s River Resort and Spa in St Ann.