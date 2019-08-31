JUTC to roll out more than 400 buses for new school year

With two days to go before the start of the new academic year, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is reporting that it is ready for school gates to reopen.

“Over the course of the summer holidays, we used the period to ramp up our maintenance and servicing of units in preparation for the new school year. As a result, come Monday, we are targeting a roll-out of more than 400 buses to meet commuter demand. The bus company is also working aggressively to put back into operation buses that have been down, having received a substantial cache of spare parts to boost its fleet,” said a release from Cecil Thoms, corporate communications manager, JUTC.

Thoms added: “We take note of the prospect of a strike by public transport operators next week but advise the public that we will play our part to ensure that we move our commuters to their destinations safely. Our inspectors, point dispatchers, and other on-the-ground personnel will be on hand across our operations to offer support to our customers and to respond to any query/concern they may have.”

The release further stated that the bus company’s core values dictate that it stand by its commitment to provide a safe, reliable, and convenient service to the people in keeping with the tradition of the company and public expectation.