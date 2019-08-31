Myersville Clinic needs furniture, repairs

The Myersville Clinic sits in an ideal location off the main road in bauxite country St Elizabeth. It serves the surrounding areas of Myersville, Warminster, Buena Vista, Folly, Hopeton, New Building, Brunswick, and others.

Services offered from Mondays to Friday include curative care, family planning, child healthcare, postnatal and antenatal care, and dressing, among others. But the clinic is in dire need of resources to offer quality care to its clients.The staff need desks and chairs, while more comfortable seating is needed for the clinic’s many patients and visitors.

The general workspace is cramped as nurses, nutritionists, and orderlies all share a small area.

There is, however, an abandoned cottage on the property that could be refurbished and put to productive use.

What It Needs

The perimeter fencing needs to be restored, and the building is badly in need of painting.

- Sturdy grille work is needed to secure the building

- Rotting window frames need to be removed.

- Regular spraying is needed to get rid of a termite infestation.

- The ceiling and roof need to be repaired.

- The waiting room area needs to be tiled.

- A laundry room and a sluice room need to be established.

- The two bathrooms for staff and patients need repairs.

- The staff needs an area for lunch.