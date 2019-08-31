Reintroduce morning routine now – Kerr

In preparation for the start of the 2019-20 school year, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) Kaysia Kerr is encouraging parents and guardians to reintroduce the morning routine to their children from now.

“They should not wait until the first morning of school or the night before to start putting children back into the routine, which would have been broken during the summer holidays,” she said.

Kerr noted that children would have become used to staying up later or sleeping later, or both, and that this would have disturbed their sleep pattern. Parents and guardians should therefore start easing their children into getting to bed early and waking up earlier for the start of the new school year, she said.

“Not only should they ensure that sleep habits return, but the entire routine of getting out of the house must be considered. Start looking at breakfast ideas; children do not want the same thing every day, especially the smaller ones. This will become mundane,” she noted.

“So we have to start thinking of various healthy options. When persons are rushing out, sometimes breakfast is compromised, in terms of the nutritional value, so what we want is the children to get a good start with a healthy meal,” Kerr added.

She is also imploring parents and guardians to be present at orientation to ask all the right questions, air concerns, and meet with as many teachers as possible – and the principal, if possible.

“If your child has special requirements, these discussions must be had early, for example, a student who may require preferential seating or assistive devices in order for them to function,” she explained.

Kerr pointed out that when school and home partner, children perform better, their social behaviour improves, and they maintain the good standard that is set at home and the standards that are expected at school. Therefore, she said, parents should ensure that as they prepare their children to go back to school, they also have a mindset to work with the schools.

She is also encouraging parents and guardians to create networks. “The same way the children are going to make new friends, you should want to meet the parents. Start the process of fellowship with other parents so when things are going bad, there are others who can lend support,” Kerr said.

Child safety is always a big concern for the NPSC, so Kerr said that parents should ensure that schools have their correct addresses and current telephone numbers at all times. Children should also know their address and the telephone numbers of their caregivers.

“Let the children know the importance of being vigilant, especially when they are commuting on public transportation. If there is a part of the commute that involves walking, encourage the child to walk in groups, and, if walking alone, they should be vigilant of the surroundings. They should walk briskly and with purpose, don’t look as though he or she is idling, because then, the child will become prey to those persons who are in the business of hurting children,” she said. In addition, Kerr said that children must be advised on how they engage with strangers and even adults they know or believe to be responsible.